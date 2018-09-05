Mrs. Kayla Allen, 36, a resident of Greenville died at her parents’ home in Letohatchee on Friday, Aug. 31.

The funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Trevor Perry officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at the Letohatchee Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m.

Mrs. Allen is the daughter of Edward “Bubba” Mims, Jr. and Sheila Mims of Letohatchee and Jerry and Karen Wingard of McKenzie.

Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Allen and grandmother Olean Wingard. She is survived by her children Kelly Necole Owens and Rachel Aylissa Owens; her parents Sheila and Edward Mims Jr. and Jerry and Karen Wingard; brothers Desmond Wingard and Tray Mims (Lynn); sister Tonya Kimball (Jeffrey); grandparents Clarence and Lucille Smith and Carl Wingard, along with many nieces and nephews, and a significant other Shannon Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liver Transplant Services 1530 3rd Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35249.