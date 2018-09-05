MATTIE LOU ANDREWS By Editor | September 5, 2018 | 0 Mrs. Mattie Lou Andrews funeral services were held on September 1, 2018 at 11a.m. from Lomax Hannon Auditorium. Burial followed in Zion Rest AME Zion cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, Alabama directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts EDWARD ARNOLD HAYES September 5, 2018 | No Comments » KAYLA ALLEN September 5, 2018 | No Comments » EVELYN LOU MOSLEY September 5, 2018 | No Comments » NOLEN WAYNE MCCORMICK August 29, 2018 | No Comments » HARRY VINSON PIPKIN August 29, 2018 | No Comments »