On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will cover the record of Butler County Teams on Sept. 7 since 1973.

Fort Dale is 5-2 on this date. In 1973 Fort Dale faced Hooper, State Champions that year, and lost 13-6. In 1979, they beat Edgewood 29-0. In 1984, they beat Chambers 22-8. In 1990, they lost to Greenville Academy 33-0. In 2001, they trampled Faith 37-0. In 2007, they again beat Faith 21-20. In 2012, they beat Hooper 20-7.

Next is Greenville High’s record on Sept. 7 since 1973. In 1973, they lost to Charles Henderson 14-0. In 1979, they tied Georgiana 0-0. In 1984, they trounced Southside-Selma 56-7. In 1990, they beat Pike County 21-0. In 2001, they lost to B.C. Rain 8-0. In 2007, they ran over B.T. Washington 33-6. In 2012 they scorched Satsuma 46-9. Their record for Sept. 7 is 4-2-1.

Georgiana’s record on Sept. 7 is to follow. In 1973, they lost to Holtville 35-6. In 1979, they beat Excel 30-7. In 1984, they beat Straughn 24-0. In 1990, they lost to Goshen 20-13. In 2001, they won against Bayside 20-8. In 2012, they lost to McKenzie 54-28. Their record on this date is 4-3.

McKenzie’s record for Sept. 7 is 6-1. In 1973, they lost to Lowndes County 24-0. In 1979, they trounced Frisco City 33-6. In 1984, they beat Dozier 21-14 and in 1990, they beat Flomaton 27-7. In 2001, they squeaked by Frisco City 27-26. In 2007, they walked all over Kinston 65-0 and in 2012, they beat Georgiana 54-28.

Next week I will cover the Sept. 14 records for the teams on that day.