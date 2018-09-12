Funeral services for the late Mrs. Annie Pearl Gulley-Peagler were held on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. from Georgiana School, Bishop Gary D. Reed, officiating minister.

Burial followed in Sarah Goode cemetery, Georgiana with Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directing. Annie Pearl Gulley Peagler was born on April 18, 1938 to the late Lewis Gulley, Sr. and the late Annie Bell Gulley in Wilcox County, Alabama, she was the oldest of four children.

Annie Pearl joined the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She joined Second Baptist Church after she met and married the late Robert Eugene Peagler on Aug. 16. 1958. To this union five children were born.

In 1995, she relocated back to Greenville and rejoined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as a choir member, until her health failed her.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Gulley Powell, and two step-children, Kevin Peagler and Elizabeth Joyce Johnson.

Annie Pearl began her career working as a nurse at Speir Hospital Greenville. After losing the use of her left arm in an accident, she began substitute teaching for Butler County System. In later years, she started working at the Adult Day Care Center and working with Home Health. She enjoyed attending church and gospel singings„ She loved her family and friends and would give you the shirt off her back.

On Sept. 1l, 2018, the Lord called our beloved Annie Pearl home to her final resting place. She leaves to cherish her memories four loving sons:

Maurice (Luellen) Peagler, Montgomery; Jeffrey (Sandra) Peagler, Calhoun; Anthony (Bobbie) Peagler, Georgiana; and Kenneth (Vonda) Peagler, Chester, Va.; one very devoted daughter, Evette (Mark) Smith, Greenville; two step-children, Yvonne Peagler, Chicago; and Joe Ann (C,T.) Lewis, Prattville; two brothers, Lewis (Yvonne) Gulley, Jr., Greenville and James Gulley, Pensacola, Fla.; sister-in-law, Ann Richburg, Cincinnati, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, and seven peat-great-grandchildren, md a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.