Crystal Etheridge, 31, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sept. 5, 2018 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 from the Georgiana School. Reverend Roy Smith officiated. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Crystal was preceded in death by her husband, Josh Etheridge; father, Ronnie Gleaton; grandparents, Fredrick Chrzastek, Hammond Gleaton, Mitchell and Betty Stinson.

Survivors include: companion, Raymond Booker, Georgiana; daughters, Marley Etheridge and Madlyn Booker, both of Georgiana; sons, Maddox Etheridge and Manning Booker, both of Georgiana; mother, Mechelle Bristol, Georgiana; sisters, Kaitlin Gleaton, Casey, S.C.; Laken Stinson and Taylor Stinson, both of Greenville; grand- parents, Carolyn Chrzastek, Georgiana and Loleta Gleaton, Casey, S.C.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 4 p.m. until service time.

