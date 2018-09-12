Funeral services for the late Ms. Gladys Jackson will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Missionary Baptist Church,

Rev. Robert Lewis and Pastor Rev. Larry Jackson officiated. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services Greenville directed.

Ms. Gladys Lee Jackson was born July 30, 1939 to Lustain Jackson and Viola Mathews. She was preceded in death by one daughter Glenda Peoples, two brothers, Arthur Ollison and Earnest Jackson; four sisters; Pearlie D. Jackson, Willola Pearl Ollison, Ruby Ratcliff, and Daisy Mae Robinson.

She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and join St. James Missionary Baptist Church. She later continued her worship at her mother’s church St. Francis Missionary Baptist Church. She was well known in the community for her open-door policy. She departed life on Sept. 4, 2018.

Gladys most precious memories will be cherished by her eight children; John (Mary) Jackson, Luverne; Linda Mallory, Montgomery; Nellean Peoples, Luverne; Bobbie (Nathan) Sankey, Montgomery; Rev. Larry C. Jackson, Debra Jackson, Ricky Jackson and Wanda (Anthony) McHenry all of Greenville; sister, Inez Savage, Georgiana, brother, Johnny Jackson, Lower Peachtree; 22 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; sister-in- law, Mazie Jackson; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.