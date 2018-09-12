Funeral services for the late Mrs. Mattie Lou Loveless-Andrews were held on Sept. 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Lomax Hannon Auditorium. Reverend Ricky Partin, officiated. Burial followed in Zion Rest Cemetery.

Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, Alabama directed.

Mrs. Mattie Lou (Loveless) Andrews born Oct. 9, 1949 to the late Mr. Joe Palmer & Ms. Jessie Mae Loveless and raised by Mr. Grant Loveless Sr. in Forest Home. She joined Zion Rest A.M.E. Zion Church at an early age and later moved here membership to Macedonia Baptist Church where she remained until death. She met and married the late Mr. Essie Dee Andrews on Jan. 9, 1965. Unto this union they bared eight very devoted children, two of which preceded her in death; Chris & Veronica Andrews.

She was preceded in death also by her grandson, Chrishoun Bullock; sister-in-law, Hazel Palmer; sister,

Hattie and Josephine Loveless; brother, John Earl Palmer; brother-in-law, Arthur Andrews.

She departed this life on Aug. 24.She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, James (Dr. Linda) Andrews, Forest Home; Gwendalyn (Tommy) Andrews, Greenville; William (Yolanda) Andrews, Georgiana; Wayne (Cynthia) Andrews, Eddie (Melina) Andrews, all of Greenville; Vanessa (Roman) Wilson, Chris Andrews Jr., brothers, Lee Grant (Lydedra) Loveless all of Forest Home; Joe Palmer Jr., Hosea (Lula Pearl) Palmer, both of Greenville; Timothy (Edith) Palmer, Tuscaloosa; Ricky Watson, and Calvin Watson both of Detroit, MI; sisters, Minnie (Malcom) Neptune, East Orange, NJ; Mary Lois Palmer, Greenville; Diane Yelder, Forest Home; Edna, Janice & Sandra Palmer, all of Greenville; Gloria (Lionel) Bryant, Houston, TX; Louise (Stanley) Cole, Birmingham; brother-in-laws, Johnny Andrews, Pensacola, FL; Grady (Linda) Andrews of Beatrice; sister-in-laws, Tina Andrews, Catherine Palmer Helen Bryant & Bertha Mae Andrews all of Greenville; special grandchildren whom she raised, Qwendalyn Andrews, Le’Dalphinie Andrews Ti’Esha Andrews & Kanaysia Key all of Greenville; a host of other grand & great children; special nephew, Michael Loveless, Greenville; special niece, Diana Nickerson, Pensacola, FL; devoted uncle, Connell (Francis) Stewart of Mobile; special friends, Caroline Carter and Gwen Brown both of Forest Home; and a host of other loving relatives & friends.