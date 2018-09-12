Mrs. Nellie Jewel Pierce, 79, a resident of Honoraville died at Mt. Royal Towers in Birmingham on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A memorial service was held Thursday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Larry Smith officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her sisters, Alene Bennett and Evelyn Mosley.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Duke (Richard) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and Gerry Ward (Donna) of Honoraville; grandchildren, Kristen Taylor (Ricky) of Honoraville and Jennifer Ward of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Allissa, Benton Taylor all of Honoraville; sisters, Jeanette Burns of Honoraville and Annette Shaw of Prattville and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

