Norvis Lowery, 75, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sept. 9, 2018 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 from Bethel West Methodist Church. Reverend Mason Haliker officiated. Burial followed in church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Norvis was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lowery; daughter, Martha Young; son, Jeff Lowery. Survivors include: daughter, Beverly (Gerald) Ward, Fairhope; sons, David (Myra)Young and Jason Young, both of Georgiana; Darren (Leah) Young, Tallassee; step daughters, Jill (Tommy) Wisener, Tallassee and Joy (Jason) Helter, Arab; brothers, Jesse (Trish) Middleton and Jerry Don (Diane) Middleton, both of Georgiana; Frank (Shirley) Daughtrey, Greenville; special daughter in laws, Michelle Young and Melissa Lowery.

Norvis also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Merri Castillo, David Ward, Chris Young, Tiffany Bradley, Jacob Wisener, Brody Wisener, K D Young, Shiloh Young, Kayla Nadrotowski, Drew Helter, Caleb Helter, Jessica Hausam, Jeremy Hausam, Tiffani Pugh, and Ethan Pugh; along with six great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday from 3 p.m. until service time.

