Funeral services for the late Ms. Odie Mae Posey were held Aug. 18, 2018 at 12 p.m. at Springhill Baptist Church, Forest Home.

Reverend Jeffery Abner, Pastor Reverend Isaiah Posey, officiated. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Our beloved Odie Mae Posey was born June 8, 1942 in Forest Home to the late Isaiah Posey Sr., and the late Betty Grace Bright. Odie accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was a faithful member of the Spring Hill Baptist Church of Forest Home, Alabama until her health declined.

Odie was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty Sims; father, Isaiah Posey Sr., mother, Betty Grace Bright; sister, Anna Shanklin; step-mother, Mary Posey; step-father, Zollie Bright; brother, Sammy Carter; daughter-in-law, Tracey Posey and long- time friend Lee Simpson. Odie was called home to rest on Aug. 13, 2018 at home surrounded by family and friends.

Odie was blessed with seven beautiful children, daughters, Jacqueline (Willie) Dunn, Valley; Emily Bradley, Annie Posey, Systemtrica Posey, all of Forest Home; Tracey (Joshua) Coleman, Greenville; sons, David Posey, Forest Home; Clifton Posey, Montgomery; sisters, Lillian (Marvin) Banks, Braggs; Frances Posey, Hayneville; Abgail (Tommy) Thomas; brothers, Rev. Isaiah Jr., (Betty) Posey, Forest Home; Johnny Brown, Tuscaloosa; eighteen grandchildren and twenty one great grandchildren; ex tended family members, Lee Simpson Jr., Robert Simpson, both of Greenville; Bobby Simpson, Edna Simpson, Shirley Simpson, all of Gadsden; Gloria Hurd, Montgomery; a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.