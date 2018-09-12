Thomas “Tommy” Jeffries Buchanan passed away Sept. 1, 2018 at Noland Hospital in Montgomery.

He was born on July 20, 1936 in Hale County. He attended Greensboro High School and joined the Army after high school. He was a devoted soldier, joining that National Guard where he stayed for 42 years. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service for 20 years. After retiring from this job, Tommy was hired as Foreman of the Tree Nursery at McMillan Bloedel until his retirement in 1998. During this time he received an Associate Degree from Wallace Community College.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Crawford Buchanan; one daughter, Tanya (Lonzo) Ingram of Greenville; grandson, Brandon (Hannah) Matthews of Troy; granddaughter, Britany Matthews (Josh) Hartin of Dothan; great grandson, George Haddon Matthews and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tommy was a member of the Camden Baptist Church. During his many years at the church, he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, Training Union Director and sang in the Church Choir.

Funeral services were held on Sept. 5th at Camden Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Dunklin and Daniels directed. Burial followed at the Camden Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Vaughn Regional Hospital in Selma and Noland Hospital in Montgomery for their dedication and caring concern. They are also grateful for friends who called or visited during the time spent in the hospital.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.