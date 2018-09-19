Voter Registration Day 2018 approaches

Special to The Standard

Midterm elections, set for Tuesday, Nov. 6, are less than two months away, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill wants voters to be fully informed before going to the polls.

The Secretary of State website, alabamavotes.gov, now contains new information linked in the banner at the top of the page – an “Election Toolkit” – to help citizens be prepared to participate in the electoral process.

The website allows voters to access sample ballots for the elections, a new infographic showing how elections work and what responsibilities fall to different state officials, a PDF version of the Alabama Voter Guide, and information regarding the statewide amendments that will be voted on.

“We want Alabama voters to have convenient access to all the material necessary so they can make informed decisions on Election Day,” Secretary of State John Merrill said. “We are pleased to be able to offer this information on our website for all the 3.4 million registered voters in the state.”

In addition, the Secretary of State’s office wants to remind Alabama citizens there is still time to register to vote. National Voter Registration Day, observed on Sept. 25, is set aside to emphasize the importance of registering to vote so citizens can be a part of our democratic republic.

The last day to register to vote for this election is Monday, Oct. 22. Citizens can register to vote by downloading the “Vote for Alabama” app on their smart phone or visiting alabamavotes.com.

“We want every eligible U.S. citizen in Alabama to be registered to vote and have a photo ID,” Merrill said. “This represents a continuation of our work to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”