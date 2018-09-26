Deborah “Debby” M. Owens, 61, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sept. 18, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in East Chapman Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: husband, Kenny Owens, Georgiana; daughter, Sandra Nicole “Nikki” Walker, Georgiana; sons, Eddie Joe Walker, Sr., Greenville; Michael Garrett Walker, Andalusia; Tommy Joe Walker, Red Level; Joseph Oliver Walker, and Jeremy Charles Owens, both of Georgiana; sister, Nita Cawley, Georgiana; brother, Dalton Allen Moseley, Locust Fork; Debbie is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday from 1 p.m. until service time.

