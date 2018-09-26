Jimmie Joe Sharpe, 81, a resident of McKenzie passed away Sept. 19, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Isaac Kervin officiated. Burial followed in Macedonia Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Sandra Sharpe, McKenzie; daughters, Dawn (Jay) Smith, Hawthorne, Fla.; and Daphne (Butch) Berrios, Dothan; step sons, Tommy (Donna) Bush and Rodney Bush, both of McKenzie; sister, Tammy (Mike) Scanlon, Montgomery; brother, Darrel Sharpe, Millbrook; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that everyone plant a tree in memory of Jimmie. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

