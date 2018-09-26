John Edward Feathers of Greenville died on Sept. 14, 2018. John was born in Fayetteville, Ark., on Feb. 6, 1936, to Robert Thorpe Feathers and Ernestine Mathis Feathers. He moved to Alabama at age four and grew up in Demopolis.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Herbert Feathers, and by his niece, Laurie Smith Sikorowski; nephews, Robert Carey Smith and David Wayne Smith. He is also survived by brother- and sister-in-law, Curtis Burke Herbert, IV and Mary Lou Herbert, and their children Sarah Elizabeth Herbert and Curtis Burke Herbert, V.

John was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Feathers Smith and her husband Carey Charles Smith, and nephew, Patrick Charles Smith.

John graduated from Auburn University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He earned an M.B.A. degree from the University of Alabama. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and later in the U.S. Army Reserve. John pursued a career as a banker and an educator. At retirement, he was serving as the dean of the School of Business at Clayton State, a division of the University System of Georgia.

A life-long Episcopalian, John was an acolyte, lay-reader, vestry member, junior warden, and senior warden at several parishes. A memorial service was held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville on Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. Visitation was held in the church parish hall at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 210 Church St Greenville, AL 36037 or to the Butler County Humane Society, P.O. Box 264 Greenville, AL 36037.

Online condolences may be made at: www.Dunklinanddanielsfh.com.