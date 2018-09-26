Local football action highlights

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

In local football action last Friday night, the Greenville High School Tigers traveled to and mauled the Rehobeth Rebels with a handy win of 63-7. By halftime, the score was 43-0 and the Tigers never looked back. Greenville’s season record now stands at 4-1 and they are 3-0 in region play. The Tigers have a bye week this week and will use the time to iron out some wrinkles.

The Georgiana School Panthers faced the Brantley Bulldogs at home and won convincingly 32-15. The Panther defense kept Brantley in check but for two exceptions the whole game. The Panther offense continued to show their prowess with game breaking plays.

The Panthers will travel to 2A Goshen this Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

At the south end of the county the McKenzie Tigers were the only county team to fall short of a win. They lost to the Pleasant Home Eagles 34-20.

McKenzie had the lead at half 7-6 but couldn’t contain the Eagles offence as they racked up enough points to quieten the Tigers.