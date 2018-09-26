Funeral services for the late Mr. Morris Berry were held on Sept. 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel. Dr. Robert O. White officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. Morris Berry affectionately known as Lillon, the son of the late Willie Berry and Emma Lou Haley, was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Butler County, Alabama; he was raised by his beloved grandmother the late Mrs. Georgia Oliver.

On Sept. 9, 2018 at 11 p.m. he quietly and peacefully went home to the Lord.

He attended the Greenville Training School. His craft and profession was brick masonry and he was very good at his trade.

He was preceded in death by brother, Willie Berry Jr., sister, Elizabeth Malone. He met and married Dorothy Peterson and to this union five children were born: Judy (Vance) Ragland, Kennesaw, Ga.; Catherine Ann (Jerry) Willis, Smyrna, Ga.; Marica (Kelvin) Williams, Douglasville, Ga.; Rosaline (Aaron) Shinnie, Powder Spring, Ga.; Robert Berry, Greenville; a loving and devoted companion of twenty plus years, Kate Baxter; brothers, (his twin) Arthur (Biggon) Berry, Dothan; Joseph (Bobbett) Berry, Rochester, N.Y.; Leroy (Mandy) Roper; sisters, Dora McClaney, both of Greenville; Jean (Eddie) Crittenden, Hephzibah, Ga.; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.