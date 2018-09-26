On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the football scores for Butler County teams that occurred on Sept. 28 since 1973.

Fort Dale Academy (FDA)

In 1973, FDA beat South Montgomery 19-6. In 1979, they doubled the score on Crenshaw Christian Academy (CCA) 41-20. In 1984, they lost to CCA 46-13. In 1990, FDA beat Escambia Academy 22-20.

In 2001 they lost to Marion Institute 14-7. In 2007, FDA roughed up Taylor Road 65-6. In 2012, they beat Morgan 38-28. Fort Dale is 5-2 on Sept. 28.

Greenville High School (GHS)

In 1973, GHS tied Evergreen 0-0. In 1979, the lost to Pike County 13-0. In 1984, they beat Monroe County 14-3. In 1990, the handled Escambia (Fla) 29-13.

In 2001, GHS won a triple overtime game against Stanhope Elmore 14-7. In 2007, they beatMonroe County 34-6. In 2012, GHS lost a close game to Charles Henderson 13-14. Their record on Sept. 28 is 4-2-1.

Georgiana School (GS)

In 1979, GS lost to Catholic-Montgomery 14-8. In 1984, they lost to Highland Home 26-9. In 1990, they lost to Luverne 21-8.

In 2001, GS was roughed up by Straughn 33-8. In 2007, they lost to Lt JOHNSON 12-7. In 2012, they lost to Calhoun 44-22. Their record on Sept. 28 is 0-6.

McKenzie School (MS)

In 1973, MS was scorched by Dozier 40-0. In 1979, they beat Red Level 32-8. In 1984, they won close game against Red Level 7-0.

In 1990, MS handled Zion Chapel 34-12. In 2007, they beat Goshen 28-26. In 2012, they lost to Cottonwood 32-0. Their record on Sept. 28 is 4-3.

Next week I will cover the county football teams’ record on Oct. 5.