Graveside services for the late Lil Miss Serenity A. Powell were held on Sept. 15, 2018 at 12 p.m. from Magnolia Cemetery. Bishop Harold Daniels Sr. officiated. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

On March 23, 2018 God blessed Jasmine Pettway and De’ Andre Powell with one of life’s greatest gifts, an angel in the form of a baby girl. Her parents saw the epitome of love in her and named her Serenity Alisia Powell. Serenity had a brief stay here on Earth but she created lasting memories in the hearts of everyone that came in contact with her.

Those who will cherish her memories are; her mother, Jasmine Pettway; father, De’Andre Powell; sisters, Harmoni Dees, Trinity Powell, Melody Powell and Malaysia Powell, all of Greenville; grandparents, Keysha Matthews, Temple, Texas; Lelia Pettway, Issac Pettway, both of Georgiana; Shawn Hale, Ft. Deposit; great grandmothers, Shirley Hale, Ft. Deposit; Minister Rebecca West; great great grandmother, Jessie Mae Powell, both of Greenville; aunts and uncles, Ronald (Courtney)Pettway, Georgiana; De’Eric (Jessica) Powell, Greenville; LaTisha (Bryan) Maubuary, Madison; Valerie Pettway, April Pettway, both of Georgiana; Keoka Thigpen, Marshawn Thigpen, Aquanta Thigpen, Ashawanti Thigpen, Eddie McCall, Ny’bresha Thigpen, Shawnderrius Steiner, Demontavis Thigpen, all of Ft. Deposit; Shanequoah Warren Pettway, Camden; De’Angelo Powell, Temple, Texas; Seancy Harris, Birmingham; Zazia Marsh, Tuscaloosa; special caregivers Tamara, Tia and Alexus Williams, all of Greenville; a host of great uncles, great aunts, cousins and friends.