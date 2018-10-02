Brent Autrey, 31, passed away at UAB Hospital on Sept. 24, 2018. The funeral service was held Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother E. J. Waters officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Fort Dale Cemetery. Visitation was held Sept. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Autrey; grandparents, Odis and Katherine Blackmon and R. E. and Lillian Autrey.

Brent is survived by his wife, Amanda Autrey; daughter, Emily Autrey; mother, Annette Autrey; sisters, Mollie Waters (Ronald) and Robin Wilkes (Shaun); nephews, Brandon Blackmon (Emily), Reagan Smith, Jackson Stinson, Ethan Stinson, Devin Wilkes, Ashton Wilkes, Braxton Wilkes, and Carson Wilkes; niece, Katelin Waters; great-niece, Ava Blackmon; aunt, Carolyn Williams; uncles, Walter Autrey, Douglas Blackmon (Tootie), and Ray Blackmon; a large extended family and many friends.

Pallbearers were Ronald Waters, Johnathon Smith, Bobby Stinson, Kevin Stinson, Anna Findley, Brad Stinson, Bubba Tolbert, and Eric Burke.