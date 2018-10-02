Eagles fall; McKenzie gets first victory

BY SCOTTIE BROWN AND BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After coming off a strong win against Sparta Academy, the Fort Dale Eagles lost 24-8 to Hooper Academy as the Colts played well on both sides of the ball last Friday night

The Eagles faced a tough Hooper offense as the Colts’ quarterback threw for two touchdowns. Hooper’s other touchdown was scored by its running back.

Turnovers by the Eagles did not help their efforts as they gave the ball to the Colts five times during the game.

The Eagles will host the Pike Liberal Arts Academy Patriots Friday at 7 p.m. for a home conference game. The Eagles are 0-2 in the region and 2-4 overall. The Patriots are currently undefeated for the season.

At the south end of the county, the McKenzie Tigers recorded their first win of the season just outpacing J.F. Shields 41-40. The Tigers rushed for over 200 yards even though being an extremely young team.

McKenzie will face Kinston in region play this Friday night. Kinston’s record is 0-5. It will also be homecoming for the Tigers as they vie for another win. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.