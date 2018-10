Mary Ellen Morgan, 67, a resident of Honoraville passed away Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service Was held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 from Life Line Church with Rev. Eric Jackson and Rev. Blu Braden officiated. Burial followed in Springhill Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: husband, Eugene Morgan, Honoraville; daughters, Nikki Napes, Panama City, Fla., Dana Marie, Wewahitchka, Fla., Amanda Johnson and Teresa Jordan, both of Honoraville; sons: Frank Hendrix, Wewahitchka, Fla., Gregory Morgan and Burnett Eugene Morgan, Jr, both of Honoraville; sisters, Ruthie Jameson and Janet Kelsoe, both of Wewahitchka, Fla.; brother, Perry Lucike, Wewahitchka, Fla.

Mary Ellen is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.