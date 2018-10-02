Mazie Norrell Gandy, 90, a resident of Georgiana passed away Sept. 22, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Herbert Brown and Reverend Allen Stephenson officiated. Burial followed in Flat Rock Chapel Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Mazie was preceded in death by her husbands, James Norrell and Lester Gandy; sister, Vivian Coleman; brother, Buddy Coleman.

Survivors include: daughters, Kathy (Gary) Bozeman, Georgiana; Joreka (Allen) Pitts, Greenville; son, Jimmy (Patricia) Norrell, Niceville, Fla.; sisters, Maxine Coleman and Joan Tyree, both of Greenville; and a brother, Don Coleman, Milton, Fla.. Mazie is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and number 10 is on the way.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. on Monday until service time.

