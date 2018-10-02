On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the football scores for Butler County teams that occurred on Oct. 5 since 1973.

Fort Dale Academy (FDA)

In 1973, FDA lost to Morgan Academy 21-7. In 1979, they beat South Montgomery Academy in a torrential downpour 17-7. In 1984, they lost to Thomasville Academy 35-0. In 1990, they were trounced by Dixie Academy 54-6.

In 2001, they beat Lowndes Academy handily 33-6. In 2007, FDA lost to Glenwood Academy 28-0. In 2012, they won convincingly over Pike Liberal 38-0. FDA’s record is 3-4 on Oct. 5.

Greenville High School (GHS)

In 1973, GHS was scorched by Andalusia 54-0. In 1979, they lost to Monroe County 19-0. In 1984, they beat Opp 27-0. In 1990, they beat Opp 6-0.

In 2001, GHS beat Carroll-Ozark 25-0. In 2007, they lost to Valley 20-7. In 2012 they lost to Demopolis 21-3. Greenville High School’s record on Oct. 5 is 3-4.

Georgiana School (GS)

In 1973, GS lost to T.R. Miller 35-14. They beat Monroe County 26-12 in 1979. In 1984, they beat Flomaton 13-0. In 1990, they beat Highland Home 26-0.

In 2001, GS lost to Goshen 27-12. In 2007, they won mightily over Red Level 53-13. In 2012, they lost to Pleasant Home 44-33. Their record on Oct. 5 is 5-2.

McKenzie School (MS)

In 1973, MS played Highland Home and lost 46-0. In 1979, they beat Dozier 40-6. In 1984, they had an open date. In 1990, they beat Excel 15-0.

In 2001, MS mauled Coffeeville 40-0. In 2007, they lost to Brantley 55-33 in a high scoring game. In 2012, they lost to Kinston 34-21. McKenzie’s record on Oct. 5 is 3-3.

Next week I will cover the county football teams’ record on Oct. 12.

