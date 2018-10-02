RONALD LEON WALKER

Ronald Leon “Ronnie” Walker, 59, a resident of Brantley passed away Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Clay Crum officiating. Burial followed in Cameron Chapel Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Shelia Walker, Brantley; son, Caleb Walker, Brantley; daughter, Notashia Stevens, Oklahoma City, Okla.; mother, Edna Ruth Walker, Brantley; sister, Threesia Hayden, Brantley.

Ronnie is survived by four grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.

