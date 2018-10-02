Thomas receives scholarship

Auburn University student Keondre Thomas of Butler County received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and Butler County Farmers Federation. He was recognized at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Scholarship Reception at the Ham Wilson Livestock Arena in Auburn Sept. 20. Thomas, who is from Greenville, is a freshman studying animal sciences, pre-vet track. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Thomas, Federation Southwest Area Vice President Jake Harper and Federation District 9 Director Bill Cook.