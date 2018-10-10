Funeral services for the late Mr. Darrell F. Rudolph were held Sept. 29, 2018 at 12 noon from New Bethel Christian Church. Elder Tommie Means officiated. Burial followed in Jenkins cemetery, Ft. Deposit. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. Darrell Rudolph was born on July 26, 1985 to the late Mattie and Bobby Rudolph in Luverne. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mattie Warren and brother, Willie Rudolph. Darrell departed this life on Sept. 19 at his residence in Montgomery.

Darrell leaves to cherish his memories his pride and joy his sons, Darrell Jaylen Rudolph; Demontae Milner; special friend, Zenisha Knight; sisters, Fannie (Tyrone) Williams; Brenda (Dannie) Claybourne; Teresa (Demetrius) Bedgood; Felicia (David) Oliver; brothers, Marvin Rudolph, Bobby Rudolph Jr., Gregory (Veronica) Rudolph; Derrick (Sherry)Rudolph; aunts, Alice (Tony) Roper; Janice Holston; Pearlie Robinson; Willie Nell (Anthony); Gloria Hawkins; Joann (Charlie) Mason; Bertha Means; Rosie (Ray) Williams, Annie Williams; uncles, Joe (Mary) Hawkins, Jerry Rudolph, John Rudolph, Eddie Rudolph, James Rudolph and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, one devoted friend Rodriquez Gipson.