Funeral services for the late Mr. Frederick Lee Seawright were held Oct. 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel. Minister Gloria Johnson officiated. Burial followed in Bedgood Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mr. Frederick Seawright was born Oct. 5, 1976 to the late Maple Seawright and the late Willie Ewing Patterson. Fred was a kind, loving man whom adored his family and friends. He departed this life Oct. 2.He was preceded in death by a brother, Willie Seawright.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved son, Ra’Heem Moore; sister, Jacqueline Seawright-Scott, both of Greenville; brothers, Michael Seawright, Pensacola, Fla.; Lessile Seawright, Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Amarious Loveless, LaiLani Moore and Remington Moore, all of Greenville; a host of nieces nephews; a loving aunt, Ms. Ida Flowers, Greenville; special cousins, Betty Ann Seawright and Leola Seawright and a dear friend, Henry Murphy.