Funeral services for the late Mr. Marcus “Pete” Cook were held Oct. 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. from Bryant Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery. Burial followed in Woodley Memorial Garden, Montgomery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Marcus Cook was born to the late Willie James Smith and Dorothy Jean Cook on Dec. 28, 1967 in Greenville. He was called home to glory on Sept. 28.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Nathaniel and Marie Cook; one brother, Daryl Smith; one grandson, Que’Marion Carter; and four aunts, Dorothy Ann Cook, Helen Ann Cook, Willie Nell Jones, and Gloria McKee.

He leaves to cherish his memories, six children, Adrianna Jones, Shermanetta Carter, Detrich Smith, Brandon Chappell, Jamarcus Barker, and T’yianna Barker, of Montgomery; seven grandchildren, Arnize Jones, Arnija Boyd, Jamaria Carter, J’Riyah Anderson, Ta’Kiyah Barker, Skai Anderson, and Demaryius Harris, all of Montgomery; several brothers and sister, Debra (Willie) Taylor, Brenda Cook, Willie (Melissa) Cook, Darlene Cook, Marcel Cook, Lamekia Cook, Willie James (Kimberly) Smith, Kaylo Goldsmith, of Montgomery; Dedric Smith, DeAndrea Smith, Johnny Powell, Lee Haynes, Roman Wilson, of Greenville; Barbara (Chad) Sellers of Mobile; Joe Lee Seawright, Micheal Brown, Edaniel Means, and Mildred (Neil) Allen, of Fort Deposit; one aunt, Katie Smith and one uncle, Nathaniel Cook, both of Montgomery; and one great aunt Ruth (Ray)Dover, of Fairfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.