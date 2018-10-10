On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the football scores for Butler County teams that occurred on Oct. 12 since 1973.

Fort Dale Academy (FDA)

In 1973, FDA lost to Morgan Academy 17-15. In 1979, they lost to Coosa Valley Academy 33-32. In 1984, they lost to South Montgomery 17-0. In 1990, they lost to Catherine Academy 17-0.

In 2001, FDA beat Meadowview Christian Academy 27-0. In 2007, FDA beat Morgan Academy 28-0. In 2012, they won convincingly over Bessemer Academy 41-20. Fort Dale Academy’s record is 3-4 on Oct. 12.

Greenville High School (GHS)

In 1973, GHS lost to Elba 21-15. In 1979, they again lost to Elba 17-6. In 1984, they beat Stanhope Elmore 19-6. In 1990, they lost to Jackson-Olin 27-6. David Palmer was on Jackson’s team.

In 2001, GHS beat Charles Henderson 19-13. In 2007, they won convincingly over Tallassee 38-0. In 2012 they beat Selma 34-6. Greenville High School’s record on Oct. 12 is 4-3.

Georgiana School (GS)

In 1973, GS lost to T.R. Miller 38-14. They beat Monroe County 26-12 in 1979. In 1984, they beat Flomaton 13-0. In 1990, they beat lost to Elba 14-8.

In 2001, GS lost to Goshen 28-12. In 2007, they won mightily over Red Level 51-12. In 2012, they beat Pleasant Home 33-14. Georgiana’s record on Oct. 12 is 4-3.

McKenzie School (MS)

In 1973, MS played Repton and lost 21-0. In 1979, they beat Highland Home 21-0. In 1984, they again lost to Repton 21-7. In 1990, they beat Autagaville 10-6.

In 2001, MS mauled J.F. Shields 37-0. In 2007, they lost to Ariton 51-6. In 2012, they lost to Brantley 68-7. McKenzie’s record on Oct. 5 is 3-4.

Next Week I will discuss the record of football teams in Butler County on Oct. 19.