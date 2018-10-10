Funeral services for the late Mrs. Palmether Morris were held Oct. 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. from New Hope Baptist Church. Reverend Gary D. Reed Sr. officiated. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Palmether Morris passed into the arms of her Savior at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.A native of Greenville and daughter of the late Johnny Lewis and the late Ida Thompson Lewis.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1918. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church. She attended school at New Hope. She worked as a Work Attendance. She lived a long and fruitful life reaching the age of 99 years old.

We will always be grateful to God for loaning her to us and allowing her to be the matriarch of this family for five generations.

Palmether was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosezetta Shanklin and son, Wilford Morris Jr. She was married to the late Mr. Winford Morris.

Her survivors are: Clarine (James) Turner, Georgiana; Annie L. Martin, Greenville; Ollie Morris, Greenville; Carol (Greg) Giles, Montgomery; Georgia (James) Cowan, granddaughter, raised as a daughter; grandkids, she raised, LaTonya Morris, Montgomery; Chanel Martin, Montgomery; Willie Shanklin, Greenville; Walter Shanklin, Greenville; Rufus Shanklin, Montgomery; Robert Shanklin, Greenville; Carlos Shanklin, Greenville; Bobby Shanklin, Greenville; one sister-in-law, Hattie Lewis; fifty grandchildren and forty three great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A special care provider, Lorraine Rudolp.