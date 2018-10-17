CHELSEA RAE HUGGINGS

Chelsea Rae Huggins, 26, a resident of McKenzie passed away Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Michael Holcombe officiating.

Chelsea was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joe Alton “Hoss” Huggins.

Survivors include: parents, Joe and Amy Huggins, McKenzie; brother: Sterling (Madison) Huggins, McKenzie; grandmother, Bettie (Andy) Grissett, Greenville; uncles, Shawn Huggins and Wallace (Nikki) Huggins, both of Georgiana; first cousins, Dustin Huggins, Nathan Huggins, Natalie Huggins, Jonathan Arnold, and Rena Barber; special people, Jackson and Ada Gafford, caregivers, supporters from Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Troy University.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday Oct. 14 from 6-8 p.m.

