Greenville continues to win

BY SCOTTIE BROWN

The Greenville Standard

Coming off of a huge 42-17 win against Charles Henderson, the Greenville High School Tigers football team maintained momentum and protected its undefeated regional standing beating the Beauregard Hornets 34-13 in an away region game.

The Tigers are currently 5-0 for the region and 6-1 for the season. The Tigers lost to Carver 18-13 the second game of the season.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and added an additional 13 points in the second quarter to claim a 27-13 lead at half.

Greenville High would add seven points in the fourth quarter while holding the Hornets scoreless.

Head coach Josh McLendon thought his defense played really well.

The Tigers will travel to Camden Friday to face the Wilcox Central Jaguars in a non-region game. The 5A Region 1 Jaguars are 0-7 for the season.