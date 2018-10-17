Funeral services for the late Mr. Richard Lee Searight were held Oct. 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. from First Assembly of God Church. Reverend Lane Simmons was the officiating minister. Burial followed in Ramah Baptist Church Cemetery, Letohatchee. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Richard Lee Searight (Pumpkin) was born to Sarah Della Hall and Dewitt Searight on Oct. 30, 1972 in Fort Deposit. He confessed his life to Christ at an early age at Ramah Baptist Church. Then he later joined First Assembly Of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Della Hall and one of his loyal companions, Buddy. He worked at Bypass Auto Sales for 27 years. Richard was a loyal employee, friend and a very hard worker. He was a diehard Alabama Fan.

Richard leaves to cherish his memories, his partner in life, his wife of 16 years, Kathleen McCall; three daughters he help raised, Shana McCall (Jadarien) of Montgomery, Josie McCall and Shalandra McCall, both of Letohatchee; three grandchildren, Jacara, Jadarien Jr. and Malaysia; three brothers, James Kirkland (Johnnie Mae), James Searight (Jessica) and Willie J. Hall, all of Greenville; two sisters, Janice Ford of Honoraville, and Elaine Searight of Greenville; seven brother-in-law’s, six sister-in-law’s, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends; his extended family, Lane, Rex, Carol, Dell and the rest of the Simmons Family and his best boy Rocky.