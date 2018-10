Rosie Lee Myrick Foster, age 81, of Greenville passed away on Oct. 10, 2018, at her residence. A graveside service was held Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at Providence Cemetery. Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Mrs. Foster is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Foster; son, Wayne Hobbs; and parents Augustus and Annie Myrick.

She is survived by her sons, Michael and Ural Hobbs, along with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.