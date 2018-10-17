WILLIAM “STEVIE” STEPHEN PERDUE

William “Steve” Stephen Perdue, age 73 passed away on Oct. 8, 2018 in Montgomery. Funeral services were held Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church. Reverend Gayle Woodard officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Perdue Cemetery. Visitation was held 30 minutes prior to the service.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Rosalie Perdue, and his in-laws Robert and Pearlie Wilson; brother in laws, William “Billy” Wilson, Joseph Senn and Rippie Slaughter.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Virginia; son, William “Stevie” Perdue (Valerie); daughter, Robin Perdue Sellers (Brian); grandchildren, Andrew Stephen Sellers, Callie Alexandra Sellers, and Morgan Elizabeth Perdue; sisters, Peggy Perdue Bush (Gene) and Annice “Sunny” Perdue Senn; brother, Louis “Duke” O. Perdue (Carol); sister-in-law, Vivian Wilson Slaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Perdue spent his entire life in Butler County, and graduated from Greenville High School. He was the owner of South Lumber and Pulp. He enjoyed farming, friends, and family. His Grandchildren were his reason for living.

Pallbearers were Louis O. Perdue, III, Wayne Womack, Chris Jones, David Stephenson, Nathan Stephenson, Zachary Smith, and Ryan Smith.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Vivian Slaughter 9284 U.S. Hwy 31, Fort Deposit, AL 36032.