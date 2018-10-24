FDA loses to Monroe

BY SCOTTIE BROWN

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Eagles lost Friday night 34-14 in a home conference game against the undefeated Monroe Academy Volunteers. The Eagles fell to 2-7 for the season and 0-5 in the region. The Volunteers improved 10-0 for the season and 5-0 for the region.

The Eagles defense played well but could not overcome several turnovers by the offense.

Caden Coker led the defensive effort with 13 tackles, while Cade Mansmann led the Eagles rushing with 71 yards on 19 carries.

The Volunteers will have a bye-week this week and will be preparing for their matchup against the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights on Nov. 2.

The FDA Eagles will finish out its season Friday hosting Escambia Academy for Senior Night. The Escambia Academy Cougars are 7-2 for the season. Escambia is coming off of a 35-12 win over Lowndes Academy.