James Ottis Layton, 83, of Greenville passed away on Oct. 15, 2018, at L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Layton was born in Butler County, Alabama on March 24, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oren Foster Layton and Pearlie Aileen (White) Layton; son, James Anthony Layton; his brothers, Calvin Foster Layton, Ralph Layton, Caldwell Layton, Zellie Layton, Joe Layton, and his sister, Ella M. Cauthen.

He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Layton Nimmer (Jason); his grandchildren, Nicholas James Nimmer, Anna Claire Nimmer, Ashley Catherine Nimmer, and Allison Cameron Nimmer of Spanish Fort; his brother, Melvin Layton, Sr., Greenville; his sister, Maezell Owens of Marion, Miss.; and many nieces and nephews.

He centered his life around his daughter and grandchildren. He cherished and valued his numerous friendships, which were a testament of his genuine love of people. His willingness to help anyone in need was one of his great character traits. He was an avid calf and team roper competing, with his “extended family”, in PRCA rodeos and horse shows.

A Memorial Service was held for Mr. Layton on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Southside Baptist Church in Greenville.

Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. A Celebration of Life followed at 11 a.m.

Honorary pallbearers: Nicholas Nimmer, Kent Layton, Melvin Layton, Jr., Rodney Glass, Kendall Bozeman, Dale May, Rey Otero, Melvin Maraman, Winston Turner, and Cody Murphy.