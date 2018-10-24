Margaret Corene Burkett, age 95, of Montgomery passed away on Oct. 16, 2018 at a local nursing home. Visitation was held Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Cemetery in Danielsville.

Ms. Burkett was born in Lapine on Aug.1, 1923, and was a life- long resident of Montgomery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Burley Turner of thirty two years, and husband Edward Burkett of twenty years; her parents, Hubert and Wealtha (Lofton) Mason; brothers, Hubert and Earnest Mason; and grandson Gregory E. Vick.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley T. Vick (Errol) of Hoover; son, Stanley Turner of Honoraville; granddaughters, Sherri V. Cooper (Alex) of Vestavia Hills, and Stacey Middleton of Evergreen; grandson, Chris Turner of Evergreen; brother, Vernon Mason of Honoraville, along with several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be greatly missed.

