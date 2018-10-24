Old Time Farm Day Oct. 27

By Sue Arnold

Step back in time at Old Time Farm Day – a place where you can watch a blacksmith at work, see how cane syrup was made, witness horse and mule plowing, and much more.

Not only can you see agricultural history in action, but you can actually participate in activities from corn shelling to cotton picking this Saturday, Oct. 27, on Farm Day Hill located at 2828 Sandcut Road.

Old Time Farm Day was born to preserve and maintain our agricultural heritage by demonstrating life on the farm – the way it used to be.

Members work throughout the year to plan and organize activities, attractions, and demonstrations that transport visitors of all ages back to the good old days.

One of Old Time Farm Day’s missions is to bring agriculture to life so children can appreciate the farm to table process, let them see where milk comes from, let them understand that before food hits the grocery store, a farmer plowed a field to start the growing process.

School Day is Friday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., for K-5 to fifth grade. Also, older youth involved in Vocational Agriculture, FFA and 4-H are encouraged to come out for School Day. Admission is $1 per student, parent or teacher.

Classes attending School Day should bring their own picnic lunch. Contact Rusty Parrish at 334-304-5506 for more information and to put your class on the list.

Old Time Farm Day is held every year on the last Saturday of October; from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free for children under six; $2 for children six to 11; and $3 for those 12 years old and older.

Shucks, you can even milk a cow and the ‘yungins’ can participate in the pedal tractor race. Visitors are often found standing around the wood stove in the cabin with their coffee or down by the cane mill sipping the cane ‘squeezins’.

Activities are everywhere! There’s the grist mill, the saw mill, antique tractors, hay bailing, and much more. This event promises to be good as grits – ‘purty’ near as educational as it is fun and the best family day event you’ll find in these parts!

For more info, call Carey Thompson at 334-382-2295. Vendors call Harold Turner at 334-382-8989 or 334-303-9399. There will be tables with chairs available for lunch. No alcohol, coolers, four wheelers, or golf carts. Come join the fun.