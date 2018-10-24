Opal Ree Houck, 76, a resident of Smiths Station passed away Sept. 16, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 20 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Brooks Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: daughter, Malinda Rozas, Maurice, La.; son, David Houck, Smiths Station; brother, James Coleman, Bay Town, Texas. Opal is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.