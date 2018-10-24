Mrs. Shirley Boutwell, 81, a resident of Prattville and a former resident of Greenville died at Baptist South on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 23 at Walnut St. Church of Christ with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Shirley Jo (Stabler) Boutwell was born on Oct. 21, 1936. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Her selflessness and devotion to her family and friends was a reflection of her love for Jesus, whom she spent her whole life serving. She always saw the good in people and worked to bring forth their potential, particularly with the students that she so lovingly taught. Until the moment she could go no more, she was servant and a prayer warrior.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Leroy; her children, Rachael Heartsill, Bill Boutwell, and Rick Boutwell; her sister, Peachy Tapscott; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

