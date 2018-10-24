Tigers, Panthers get shutouts

BY SCOTTIE BROWN

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers maintained momentum Friday defeating the Wilcox County Jaguars 51-0 in a home non-conference game. Greenville is 7-1 for the season and 5-0 overall. Heading into the matchup, Wilcox County was 0-7 for the season while Greenville was on a five-game win streak. The Tigers have not lost a matchup since hosting Carver the second week of the season where the Wolverines defeated Greenville 18-13. The Wilcox County Jaguars have an away conference game against the Citronelle Wildcats this week to close out the season. The Wildcats are 5-3 for the season and 3-2 after a 39-0 loss to Vigor. Greenville will look to host the Carroll High School Eagles for a home conference game. The Eagles are 4-3 for the season and 2-3 for the region. The Eagles are coming off a 28-13 loss against the Beauregard Hornets at home last week. The Georgiana School Panthers traveled to Kinston and brought home a 46-0 win over the Bulldogs. Georgiana improved 8-1 for the season and 6-0 in the region, while Kinston fell to 2-6 for the season and 2-4 in the region. Georgiana has remained strong throughout the season, only losing to the Luverne Tigers 26-12 the second week of the season. The Panthers will look to continue its seven-game win streak as Georgiana hosts Red level in a home conference game Friday at 7 p.m. The Red Level Tigers fell to Elba 41-6 last Friday, and fell 2-6 for the season and 0-4 in the region after the loss.