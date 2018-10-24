Truss to speak on Alabama Rainbow Division of WWI

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society invites you to a special World War I program on Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library.

Dr. Ruth Truss from the University of Montevallo will talk about “The World War I Service of the 167th Alabama Infantry Regiment” – the famed unit that made history in France as part of the “Rainbow Division.”

World War I was the Great War, 1914-1918, the war to end all wars, the war that Americans thought would be the only war ever involving nations across the globe. A number of Butler County soldiers served in the 167th Infantry, and the battlefields of France saw the blood of many an Alabama boy, particularly during the summer and fall of 1918.

Their speaker, Dr. Ruth Truss, is a professor of History and department chair at the University of Montevallo. She is the author of a number of historical articles and is a noted speaker on Alabamians’ service in World War I and the history of the Alabama National Guard.

For more information, contact Program Chairman: Annie Crenshaw, anniecrenshaw@centurytel.net, 334-382-6959. They invite you to join The Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 561, Greenville, Alabama 36037. Membership is $18 per year.