Florence Auger Watson, 78, a resident of Greenville died on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Dieu Nguyen officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park.

Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Watson and parents, Damase and Margaret Auger, Jr.

She is survived by her children, David Robert (Jamie) Watson, Donna Jean (Greg) Gove, and Debra Ann Watson; grandchildren, Eryn, Evan, and Ean Gove, Trey and Leanna Cocke; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at stjude.org

