Memorial services for the late Mr. Free Spirit Troyee (Troy David Jones) were held on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at 1 p.m. from First Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Lionel Davis, Pastor.

Free Spirit Troyee (Troy David Jones) was the only son of the late Rev. Bettie Jones Robinson-Bones and Benjamin Bedgood. He was reared by his grandmother, Mrs. Minnie Holmes Jones.

He joined the First Missionary Baptist Church as a child, the College St. Church of Christ later, the Lighthouse Church of Moss Point, Miss. in his later years.

Singing, writing, and traveling were a few of his passions. After being educated in Butler County Schools, Troy served in the United States Army and later became a meat cutter for Jewel Tea Company in Chicago, Ill. He spent a lot of time in San Francisco, Calif. before returning to Greenville and later residing in Moss Point. His last years were spent in Tuskegee, where he became a part of a very special family.

Free Spirit leaves to cherish his memories, his sisters, Abbie, Betty (Jimmie Lee), Carolyn, Linda and Suzette; two special cousins, Dorothy Bush Johnson and Mary Robinson; nephews: Alphonso, Patrick, Zaki, Terry, Vincent and William; nieces Keisha (Jason), Velecia (Billy), and Ericka; cousins, friends, classmates, residents and employees of Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System.