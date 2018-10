Joyce Nan Barganier Moorer, age 79, of Honoraville, former resident of Fort Deposit, passed away on Oct. 17, 2018. A memorial service was held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 .pm.

Mrs. Moorer was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Moorer; daughter, Grace-Ann Moorer Edgar; mother, Geraldine Barganier; father, William (Bill) Barganier, and sister, Ann Barganier. Mrs. Moorer is survived by son, Richard (Gladys) Moorer; son, William (Carol) Moorer; daughter, Leah Moorer, and sister Laura (Nolan) Heartsill; her grandchildren, Wesley Smith, Tristen (Ann Marie) Moorer, William Moorer, Terry Moorer, Isabella Moorer, great-grandchild Nathan Smith, and many nieces and nephews.