Linda Gayle Lee, 56, a resident of Leavenworth, Kan. and formerly of Georgiana passed away Oct. 23, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home directed arrangements.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Max Lee and Beth (Allen) King; grandparents, Hermon and Gladys Hyde and Lucious Lee and Lucy Gomillion Lee.

Survivors include: daughter, Amber (Cale) Townsend, Leavenworth, Kan.; sons, Ethan (Sammie) Williams, Olathe, Kan. and Coby (Cassy) Turner, Leavenworth, Kan.; sister, Lisa (Terry) Cole, Dothan; grandchildren, Jaco Powell, Madison Powell, Aiden Williams, and Teddy Turner.

Linda is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Oct. 27 from 6 until 8 p.m.

