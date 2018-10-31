Funeral services for the late Ms. Pam Williams were held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from First Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Lionel Davis, Pastor and Rev. Ali Bogan, officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Ms. Pam Williams was born on Nov. 12, 1975 to Ms. Barbara Smith and the late Mr. Rushelle Williams in Jamaica Queens, N.Y.

She departed life on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Crowne Nursing Home, Greenville. She was preceded in death by aunts, Gloria and Linda Rudolph, uncle, Robert Rudolph.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband, John Means; children, Demarcus Latrell Williams, Tamara Williams Tia Williams (Benjamin), and Alexus Williams; loving mother, Barbara Smith; brothers, Tarrance Smith (Kawana) and Tareil (Cassandra) Smith; mother-in-law, Bertha Means; grandchildren, Isaiah Mosley, Jakissac Williams, Laila Tyrell, an expecting Jeremiah Mosley; aunt, Shirley Smith; uncle, Jay Rudolph; seven nieces, three nephews, a special cousin, Gail Gause, special friends, Robert Thompson, Samantha Crenshaw, Jammorica Peagler and Laconnie Simpson and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.