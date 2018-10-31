Sheila Dawn Womack Savage, age 46, of Georgiana passed away Tuesday Oct. 23, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Harold Tauton officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial was at Buckaloo Pentecostal Church Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to service time.

Mrs. Womack was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Savage and a nephew Ethan Savage, both of Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Womack of Georgiana; daughters, Brittany Triplett (Nathan) of West Virginia and Shelby Womack of Greenville; son, Jordan Savage (Adrienne) of Georgiana; grandsons, Kade Triplett of West Virginia and Sawyer Womack of Greenville; father, Douglas savage of Kentucky; brother, Shawn Savage of Kentucky; sister, Heather Savage of Kentucky; and nephews, Taylor Shannon and Brett Shannon, both of Kentucky.

